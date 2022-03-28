Hall County deputies launch death investigation after man hit by train, sheriff says

Investigators were called to the tracks around 8:30 p.m.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are investigating the death of a man who appeared to be struck by a train, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was killed Monday near Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive around 8:30 p.m., investigators said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area at the time.

Authorities were investigating the incident as of 10 p.m. Monday in Gainesville. By 11 p.m., deputies had cleared the area. They later identified the victim as Viviano Perez Ixcoy.

In a Tuesday morning update, the sheriff's office said preliminary findings show Ixcoy and his brother were sitting on the track when a northbound train encroached on them. Investigators believe the pair of brothers were hunting on or near the tracks.

Ixcoy's brother was able to make it off the tracks, but he did not. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.