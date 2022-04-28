Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A driver under the influence of mushrooms shocked people by a Kennesaw gas station as his white Cadillac went airborne, authorities said.

Security camera video caught the car flying across the street as it approached the Texaco gas station at 3870 Moon Station Road last Sunday just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the driver's 2001 Cadillac Deville wrecked near the gas pumps -- but it didn't crash into any, police clarified.

Police approached the vehicle and found a young man in the parking lot. He told officers he was the driver, adding he took his parent's car from their home in Woodstock and thought someone was chasing him and trying to kill him, an incident report reads. However, he couldn't provide any description of the vehicle or the person he told officers was chasing him.

In an incident report, an officer described the man as displaying "erratic behavior such as jittering movements and speaking incoherently at times." Police detained him, patted him down and checked him for any injuries. He was not hurt nor was anyone in the area, police said.

As Cobb County first responders medically cleared the man, the individual declared he was "tripping" on psychedelic mushrooms, adding he had six before he drove. He then agreed to have his blood tested for drugs, according to police.