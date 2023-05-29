14 lives lost in Georgia crashes during Memorial Day weekend, GSP reports

Over the weekend, GSP said that over a dozen people died in crashes. At least six of the crashes were in the metro Atlanta area.

Over the weekend, GSP said that 14 people died in crashes. At least six of the crashes were in the metro Atlanta area.

The Memorial Day weekend holiday travel period officially kicked off on Friday at 6 p.m. and ends Monday at 11:59 p.m.

“We want to ensure motorists make this Memorial Day weekend travel period as safe as possible," said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old man was killed in Acworth after a car crashed into his motorcycle.

Last year, during the holiday weekend, GSP troopers issued more than 10,200 citations and made more than 330 DUI arrests. It also investigated nearly 400 crashes that resulted in over 240 injuries and 10 fatalities.

