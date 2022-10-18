Man uses drone to help firefighters identify hotspots from massive Midtown Atlanta

He is raising money to dedicate seven drones that the city can use to fight fires.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — People driving through Midtown Tuesday could probably still smell the smoke from a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex on Monday night.

The fire started in the Peachtree Walk Apartments, and damaged a number of businesses on 12th Street. Firefighters were finally able to knock it down with some help from a drone pilot who helped them identify the hotspots.

Fire investigators are back on scene assessing the damage and again, Fess Burgess was here to help. He started flying drones three years ago.

"A lot of practice, a few crashes, it is risky," he said.

He was flying in Midtown with some friends Monday night when they heard how fast the fire was spreading.

"This drone here has thermal capabilities, so it can show hotspots, you can see what's hot and what's not," he said.

He said firefighters on the scene welcomed the assistance of his drone to get up over the flames. He flies drones professionally for his company, OPI Security. The company plans to start a search and rescue business with the technology.

His high-end model costs more than $15,000. The department only has one drone and it wasn't on scene.

"This type of equipment is necessary, especially for fire and rescue. Especially this drone, it can fly in rain and snow, it can fly through the fire," he said.

Burgess said getting that bird's-eye view helps keep firefighters on the ground safe.

"The way the fire was burning and the way these streets are designed, it was hard for them to see which areas were flaming and where it was spreading," he said.

Fire investigators were back out on the scene Tuesday, and asked Burgess to fly back over it. He said he's happy to donate his time and equipment if it helps keep firefighters safe.

"I try to give them a bird's-eye view, more the gimble around and tell them, this spot's hot, this spot's not, maybe shift some resources here or there," he said.

He thinks every fire crew should have a drone on every major fire scene.

"If we can save a life and keep a firefighter safe, that's worth more than money, that's priceless to me, that's why we are doing it," he said.