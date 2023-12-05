Mother being charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl pulled from Sandy Springs pond, police say

Police said the investigation overnight led them to the charges against the mother.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 1-year-old girl died Thursday night after she was pulled from a Sandy Springs pond in the busy Concourse office complex, and the mother is being accused of her murder.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said the mom, Asia Calabrese-Lewis, was found "having some type of episode" after officers responded to a disturbance call.

Police said the investigation overnight led them to the charges against the mother, but they did not detail exactly how she may have had a role in how 1-year-old Nirvana died. Police said Friday they do not believe it was accidental.

The mother's charges include felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children. She was taken to Fulton County Jail on Thursday night.

Police added that it was not yet fully determined if the death had been a drowning or caused in some other manner, and that the medical examiner would have to make a final determination.

The Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) said Calabrese-Lewis had been put on the agency's radar a day before the child's death.

According to DFCS, they received "a report alleging suspected abuse/neglect of Nirvana," on Wednesday evening. DFCS opened a case and attempted a home visit Thursday.

"This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana's loved ones," a spokesperson for DFCS said in a statement. DFCS did not say if they assisted in the search for the child. In an online fundraiser, relatives said Nirvana was expected to turn 2 next month.

Sandy Springs Police Department had issued a missing child alert Thursday after someone called 911 at about 6:30 p.m. saying she had disappeared and may be in the Concourse office park near some water.

"The child's father arrived and asked where the baby was," a release said. The mom, it added, "then stated that the baby was deceased in a pool."

Sgt. Matt McGinnis with the department said he had not been personally in contact with the father, but described him as "pretty distraught."

The Concourse office complex includes the skyscrapers which are commonly referred to as the "King and Queen" buildings, at GA-400 and I-285.

"Members of the Sandy Springs Police Department and Fire Department immediately began checking all pools and bodies of water in the area," as officers responded, the release said.

Sgt. McGinnis said police searched the grounds and the ponds, an area he described as "not normally a place where children run and play." At about 7:30 p.m. he said police found her on the surface of one of the ponds, near the office park entrance, off of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

First responders rushed her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, just on the other side of I-285, but doctors were not able to revive her.