DALTON, Ga. — Police in north Georgia are searching for a teen that ran away from a group home in Whitfield County - and they believe she may not be too far away.

The Dalton Police Department said on Thursday that 17-year-old Taylor Bailey went missing on Feb. 25. Police believe she may be in Gordon County but her exact location isn't known.

Bailey is described as being about 5 feet tall and 98 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length hair and a scar over her right eye from a piercing. She was last seen wearing black Hollister leggings, a burgundy t-shirt with the word "pink" on it, a thin blue jacket and a red strip white Adidas shoes.

She was at a movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard with her group home when she ran away, authorities said.

Anyone with information her location is asked to call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085. Dial 9 and enter extension 189.

Taylor Bailey

Dalton Police Department

