Johns Creek Police said her husband was the last person to see her.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The search continues for a 31-year-old missing mother, believed to have last been seen by her husband.

The story of where is Ciera Breland, a lawyer out of Indianapolis, currently stretches through two states and several counties.

On Saturday, February 26th, Ciera Breland (Locklair) was reported missing to Carmel Police Department in Indiana. Police told WTHR, she went missing the night before, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in Carmel neighborhood, wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Carmel Police contacted Johns Creek Police since Cierra and her husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland, Jr. recently visited family in the area.

Lt. Deb Kalish with Johns Creek PD said Xavier was the last person to see her.

“He said the last time he saw her was in Carmel,” said Kalish.

Xavier was arrested by Carmel Police for unrelated charges stemming from Coweta County.

A spokesperson with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office provided details on the warrants, which included two misdemeanor charges for harassing phone calls and family violence order violation and a felony warrant for failure to appear for aggravated stalking. The spokesperson did not give details on the victims in the warrants but did say the victim was not Ciera.

Xavier has not been charged in connections to Ciera’s disappearance and is currently in Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Ciera, a mother of two, shares a five-month-old baby with Xavier, who is now with child protective services.

"It's a mom with a young child,” said Lt. Kalish. “As a mom, I can't imagine leaving behind my baby. So yes, we're taking it very seriously as is the police department in Indiana. We're concerned, we're looking for her. It's not normal for someone to walk away without any contact.”

FBI Atlanta will also offer assistance in the investigation.

"I can confirm that we are offering minor assistance." An FBI Atlanta spokesperson told 11Alive.

Johns Creek Police said this is an active investigation, and anyone who knows any information about Breland's whereabouts is urged to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.