UPDATE: Police confirm missing Roswell woman, discovered dead in Illinois, was killed in Atlanta

Atlanta Police confirm that Tykeisha Dixon of Roswell was shot and killed in Atlanta on May 6, two days before her body was found near St. Louis, MO.

ROSWELL, Ga. — UPDATE, May 11, 2021: Atlanta police confirmed Tuesday that Tykeisha Dixon of Roswell was shot and killed in NE Atlanta on Thursday, May 6, two days before her body was found near St. Louis, MO. Her brother had told police that Dixon and her husband, Luke Henderson, had been arguing the night of May 6, and drove from Roswell to Atlanta to pick up her daughter from a previous relationship, and that the daughter said the couple continued to argue in the car. Atlanta police are not disclosing further details, yet. Luke Henderson is still missing.

May 10, 2021

A tragic mystery has law enforcement investigators in two states trying to solve the homicide of a Roswell woman who had been reported missing along with her husband on Saturday.

Police said that on May 8, relatives of a Roswell couple -- Tykeisha Dixon Henderson, 33, and her husband, Luther “Luke” Henderson, 39 -- reported to Roswell Police that they were both missing.

But their families soon found out that, on that same day, early in the morning, Tykeisha’s body had been found several states away.

And investigators had not been able to find Luke.

It was this past February when Tykeisha Dixon posted, on her Facebook page, a photo of herself and Luther “Luke” Henderson, to the congratulations of family and friends who were reacting as if the couple had just been married, although there was no specific announcement along with that photo.

Tykeisha’s mother posted: “Happy People Make Lifelong Partners,” and Tykeisha responded, “Hugs, love you, Mama.”

Tykeisha had already posted a photo of her tattoo that read, “King Luke.” No one with their families could understand why they suddenly disappeared together.

Early Saturday morning, more than 500 miles from Roswell, Tykeisha’s body was found just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, on a road in a rural area of Madison County, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said that because of the nature of her injuries, they suspect foul play.

And they said Luke Henderson is still missing. A team of investigators from the Madison County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office drove to Roswell to work with police on possible leads in the initial disappearance of the couple, and to try to figure out why they were in the St. Louis area and what exactly led up to her homicide.

A lead investigator told 11Alive News it is possible Tykeisha was killed in Georgia not long before her body was found on the roadway in Illinois.

Tykeisha’s family is now grieving, not wanting to believe she is gone.

Her brother, Harold Dixon, sent 11Alive a message:

“My sister was a beautiful person, the life of every party, a caring and unselfish person to anyone, no matter their color or background, etc., and a very beautiful and loving mother. I don’t know what else to say, as I, myself, am broken. She didn’t deserve that.”

As of Monday night, investigators with Roswell Police and the Sheriff’s Office in Madison County, Illinois, had not released any photos of Luke Henderson or any additional information about the search for him, simply asking anyone who can help with the case to contact them: