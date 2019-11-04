Rockdale County officials cited a homeowner for having over 160 dogs at her home.

According to officials, the resident surrendered 162 dogs. Many of them had fleas but were not malnourished. They are a mixture of Chihuahuas, Shih Tzu, and Bichon Frise.

The county has an ordinance that only allows for five animals per household. Since she violated it, the woman has to either pay a $1,000 fine or spend 60 days in jail, officials said.

According to Rockdale County Public Relations Director Jorge Diez, since state law considers dogs private property, she said they couldn't just take the animals.

The resident ended up keeping five dogs and surrendering the other 162. Diez said they also offered for the owner to get the dogs remaining in her custody spayed and neutered with grant money the county received.

Several rescue groups helped with the animals including, PAWS Atlanta, Preggo Dog Rescue of Griffin, the Perfect Pets Rescue Atlanta, and the Society of Humane Friends in Lawrenceville.

For anyone looking for a pet, the dogs will be ready for adoption in about two weeks.

