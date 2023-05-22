A ranking that bites | Atlanta places No. 4 in US for mosquitoes

Orkin put out its 2023 list of cities where the pest control company responds to the most calls about mosquitoes.

ATLANTA — There's a new ranking of cities out where you'll find Atlanta right there with America's heavyweights - New York, L.A. and Chicago.

Unfortunately, and probably as no surprise to anyone with familiar with summers in Atlanta, that ranking is for mosquitoes.

Orkin put out its 2023 list of cities where the pest control company responds to the most calls about mosquitoes. Atlanta comes in with the dubious achievement of rising two spots to No. 4, right behind L.A., Chicago and New York.

This isn't necessarily a list of cities with the most mosquitoes - biologists are probably better equipped to map that out - but it does give you a sense of where they're the most annoying.

And in hot and humid Atlanta, they're very, very annoying.

According to Orkin, the list was compiled with "treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments."

No other Georgia city made it into the top-50, though some of our regional neighbors including Charlotte (No. 10), Nashville (No. 24), and Greenville, S.C. (No. 26) feature on the list.