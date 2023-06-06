Mother gives birth in morning traffic in Dunwoody

It happened on I-285 in Dunwoody, near Ashford Dunwoody Road.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police report a mother and baby are in "good health" after she gave birth on the side of the highway in the middle of morning traffic on Tuesday.

It happened on I-285 in Dunwoody, near Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Dunwoody Police said they responded to the scene and that, when they arrived, the baby had already been born.

It was not clear if anyone else was on scene to help the mother deliver the newborn.

"We arrived, and checked on the mom and baby until medical personnel arrived. They were transported in good health," Dunwoody Police said.

Oh baby!! 👶Roads backed up in Dunwoody this morning because a mom gave birth in the car! @DunwoodyPolice say mom had the baby before they arrived - they waited with her until EMS got there. They say mom and baby were both transported in good health! @11AliveNews — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) June 6, 2023