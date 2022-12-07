Mother, teen son arrested after Douglasville officers find boy dead behind park

Police said the teen had some sort of relationship with the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report.

A 17-year-old and his mother have been taken into custody after Douglasville police found a boy dead along a dirt road behind a park.

Douglasville Police said the two have been arrested in connection with a 17-year-old boy found shot dead by Malone Street and Hwy. 92.

The two suspects were arrested Tuesday night, according to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks.

Sparks said the teen is facing a murder charge, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and making false statements. His mother, who is 41 years old, is accused of tampering with evidence, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of officers.

Investigators did not say why they believe the mother-son duo are involved in the homicide investigation but did say the two teens had "some type of relationship."

The police chief said the department is not releasing the victim's name until they notify his relatives.

"The shooting was not random," investigators said in a news release.

Sparks also called on the community to watch out for the city's youth.

"It was the second murder committed in the city in less than a week, both involving young people," Sparks said in a news release.

Sparks also encouraged parents to hold their children accountable for their actions.

“Be a parent,” he said. “Check their rooms, their social media pages. Know who they hang out with.”