GREENE COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies are looking for a naked man who was caught on camera using someone’s outside shower.

In the words of the Greene County Sheriff's Office, "it's about to get weird up in here..."

The sheriff’s office said the naked man, who wore a plastic bag over his head to hide his face, was seen driving a dark-colored truck on Armour Bridge Road off Walker Church Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the man got out of his truck completely naked and went to a home nearby where he used painters tape to obscure a camera near the back door of the home. Security camera then caught the man take a shower in an outdoor area and then leave the home.

Officials said the homeowners are still checking to make sure nothing was taken.

“We have done our best to redact the inappropriate parts, but someone may recognize this subject's body type or the fact that he likes to shower naked in folks' yards at 3 in the afternoon,” the Sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies said if you know who he is or have any information, you can call or text Captain Lee Stancill at 706-523-6468. You can stay anonymous.

