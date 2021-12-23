Woodstock family gifted new roof this holiday season

Terminus Construction Group gifted a special family a new roof this holiday season.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Sisks, a family of four, received their Christmas presents early this year. The gift also comes just most after they lost a loved one to cancer. Terminus Construction Group and the Angel Hair Foundation gifted the Woodstock family a new roof Thursday morning.

Chelsea Winters, co-owner of Terminus Construction Group, wanted to help a family in her area. Winters turned to the community for suggestions. Out of the 12 nominations received, the Sisk family was nominated twice. From there, Terminus employees voted on who would receive the support. The final answer was unanimous.

“This family was absolutely the most deserving,'' said Hunter Winters, head of sales at Terminus.

The family had lived in the community for over 25 years. They believe the choice was well deserved.

“This family was picked mainly because they have such an impact in this community. They’ve done so much for the community as well,” Chelsea Winters said.

This gift comes months after Janice Sisk lost her husband, Steven, to brain cancer. He is remembered as being a giving member of his community and his family. Before his death, he ran maintenance of the fields at Hobgood Park in Woodstock. He had also taken a second job as a bus driver to provide insurance for his son, Anderson, who has down syndrome.

His wife has taken over after his death and is currently working two jobs to maintain her family. She was unable to afford a roof repair.

A couple of months, the Winters said Janice Sisk reached out to their company looking for quotes because she desperately needed a new roof. And couple of weeks ago, she received the call that she and her family were going to be gifted one -- with no strings attached -- for Christmas. A gift the mother of three is happy to receive.

“I could not be more grateful and this is amazing,” she said.