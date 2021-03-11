Atlanta NICU babies dress up in adorable holiday-inspired costumes

Wellstar staff warns that people "may not be able to handle this much cuteness" when they see the photos.

ATLANTA — Babies at Wellstar Health System's neonatal intensive care unit in Atlanta are spreading some holiday cheer ahead of the most wonderful time of the year.

Staff at the NICU unit got the health system's tiniest patients all dressed up, clad in red, green, and white as they posed in front of a Christmas tree and took pictures with Santa Claus.

Some of the babies are even rocking adorable elf costumes. One was placed in a stocking, dressed up as a little gift.

The holiday-inspired costumes are meant to help the babies' families participate in the joys of the season, according to Wellstar.