Norcross officer fired, arrested after pandering for sex with prostitute in uniform: NPD

The investigation started with a tip from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A Norcross police officer had to turn in his badge after department officials said he broke his oath and solicited sex from a prostitute while in uniform. The officer was fired earlier this month and taken into custody Tuesday, a news release reads.

"We have zero tolerance for such misconduct," Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan said in a news release. "(His) actions were immoral, unethical and without integrity, all of which are the core requirements of our profession and will never be tolerated."

The Norcross Police Department said they were tipped off by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office "after they obtained information that a possible police officer was pandering for sex with a prostitute in Norcross."

Investigators with the two agencies started looking into the report. NPD said they received evidence of the officer's misconduct on Jan. 6, along with information revealing he was searching names on a state computer database with "no legal justification to query."

NPD terminated the officer's employment on Jan. 7, according to the department. The officer is now facing two counts of GCIC violations, two counts of oath of office and two counts of pandering for sex.