Ammunition company relocates headquarters to Georgia, hiring for a variety of jobs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Norma Precision Ammunition is relocating its headquarters to Georgia and will bring a variety of jobs with it, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

The ammunition company is a subsidiary of Swiss-based ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec. Its U.S. headquarters has been relocated to Chatham County and provides a site for its manufacturing, distribution and warehouse operations. The site is located at 141 Prosperity Drive in Garden City. The company said it's currently hiring for advanced manufacturing, distribution, management, and sales opportunities.

“With their facilities in close proximity to the Port of Savannah – the top port for U.S. exports – and our highly-skilled pool of talent, I’m confident that RUAG Ammotec will be very pleased with their decision to invest in the Peach State,” Gov. Kemp said. “I’m grateful to Norma Precision Ammunition for their job-stimulating investments, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates for hardworking Georgians in the region.”

According to a release from Kemp's office, Norma Precision produces ammunition for sports shooters and special operations forces for those working in the military, law enforcement, hunting and sporting goods sectors. Last year, the company imported over 400 containers of ammunition from RUAG Ammotec in Europe. It has also delivered more than 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.