COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirm that an off-duty Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed, Tuesday night.

According to Palmetto Police Chief Bobby Fronebarger, the deadly incident happened around 9:40 p.m. off Snow Fall Terrace at Alpine Way in Palmetto, Georgia.

Fronebarger said the 26-year-old deputy was shot at his home by a relative after some sort of argument. Other family members in the home heard the shots before seeing the suspect run out. Authorities were able to catch up to the unidentified suspect, who was caught a few miles away at exit 56 right off I-85. He's being held in the Coweta County Jail.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the deputy had just started field training and was an officer at the jail, previously. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents responded to the scene, and are also working the case.

This story will be updated as details develop.