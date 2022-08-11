Bartow County to gain over 300 jobs with new facility opening, Gov. Kemp says

Georgia's governor said Thursday that the apparel retailer will add a new facility in Georgia.

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — As Gov. Brian Kemp recently touted his record year for economic development in Georgia, he announced Thursday that Duluth Trading Company will create more than 300 new jobs in Bartow County.

The Wisconsin-based workwear retailer is set to build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville that represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County, the governor's office said in a statement.

"We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in Duluth Trading Company to the Peach State," said Gov. Kemp in the statement. "We are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet the distribution needs of our modern economy."

The facility is the retailer's first-of-its-kind automated distribution and fulfillment center, the statement says. Duluth Trading will be hiring full-time, part-time employees, as well as seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates.

In regard to Kemp's economic development in the state, statistics provided by the governor's office said investments in expansions totaled more than $21.2 billion and 51,132 jobs. This excludes "the two largest projects in state history," Rivian and Hyundai Motor Group, a news release reads.

300 NEW JOBS: We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in @DuluthTradingCo to the Peach State, & we are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet demand for their products!https://t.co/yupVQGjG0x — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 11, 2022

Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said that the announcement was great news for metro Atlanta and that they welcome Duluth Trading's investment in Bartow County.

The company operates primarily online with 65 retail locations, but does have on store in Georgia, located in Kennesaw.

Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson added that the talented citizens and transportation corridors are aspects of the region that make businesses successful.