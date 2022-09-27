Parents of child found dead after Gwinnett County fire face murder charges

William and Carina McCue were indicted on felony murder charges.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a child found dead after a Gwinnett County fire are now facing murder charges.

They were on the run for nearly two months after their 10-year-old daughter died in a fire at their home.

Her 15-year-old brother admitted to setting the fire that killed her.

Warrants accuse the parents of now allowing their children to leave their home and depriving them of basic medical care, hygiene and education for most of their lives.