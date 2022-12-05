Kenderrias' parents Charles and Terra Dodson are remembering their son through the photos they're left with that capture his smile and his love for baseball.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson are leaning on each other – remembering their son after a devastating car crash that killed him and two other Eagle's Landing High School students. Two others are in serious condition after the single-car accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Henry County Police.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle in McDonough, just over a mile away from the school. Kenderrias was driving at the time of the crash.

Kenderrias' parents Charles and Terra Dodson are remembering their son through the photos they're left with that capture his smile and his love for baseball.

"He wanted to make it to the pros and play for the Braves one day," his father Charles said.

Charles said Kenderrias was a junior and gifted athlete who already received college offers to play baseball. Kenderrias was the oldest of the family's two sons.

"He was a very happy kid. He was a good kid, very manurable, very respectful, and all teachers, anybody he came in contact with loved him," his mother Terra said.

Terra said her son was the young man a parent would hope for. On Wednesday though, she knew something was wrong.

"When he would leave home, he would text me and say, 'Mom I'm leaving home.' He would text me and say, 'Mom I made it to school.' And when he would leave school, he would text me, 'Mom I'm about to leave school on my way home.' I never received that call yesterday," she said.

Terra said she came home and didn't see her son. Kenderrias' parents then began searching for him. They came across the crash scene a short distance away from their home and an officer gave them the heartbreaking news.

The Henry County coroner identified that 15-year-old Katrina Owens and 15-year-old girl Jordan Brown were also in the car and died in the crash. Two other teens remain seriously injured.

Outside Eagle's Landing High School, students gathered to show their support with a balloon release.

Kenderrias' family said they appreciate every message they've received from friends and classmates, as they wait to learn more about what happened.

"We need all the love and support that we can get right now. Trying to push through, piece things together," Charles said.

The Dodsons said they didn't personally know the other teens in the car with their son. They're still waiting to hear more about what led to the crash, which is being investigated by the Henry County Police Department.