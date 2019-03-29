TRENTON, Ga. — Bargain hunters weren't the only ones swarming a north Georgia flea market on Wednesday.

Trenton police were called to a merchant's table at a flea market to find that the location had become pretty popular - but the crowd of bees didn't seem interested in buying.

After getting the call, police asked for help from Derick Forester with Forester Farms and Apiary. The honey bee swarm was safely removed.

Trenton police said it was an unusual call for them adding that it left them a little "beezier" than usual.

According to Orkin, honey bee swarming is a natural part of their process of developing a colony when the hive gets a little too crowded. The company added that they are rarely harmful since these swarms don't contain a nest or young to defend. They could, however, attack if provoked in an attempt to protect the queen.