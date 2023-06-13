Man with disability found dead in basement of 'extremely filthy' Pike County home; 2 arrested: Sheriff

It appeared Dennis Robertson was kept in the basement with a lock that latched from the outside, investigators said.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two caregivers are being accused of horrific neglect after a 40-year-old Pike County man was found dead in his basement.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the two adults Tuesday. They are accused of contributing to the death of Dennis Robertson.

Robertson, according to deputies, was handicapped and required special care as he was unable to care for himself on a daily basis. He was found dead on May 19 in the basement of a home along Whitefield Walk.

The door, investigators said, had a lock that would latch from the outside. Evidence showed that the 40-year-old was primarily kept in the basement and seemingly locked inside. As for the rest of the home, deputies said they found it to "be extremely filthy and unkempt."

"It was apparent to investigators that both (adults) had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law," the sheriff's office said.

The two adults in question, who are 46 and 59 years old, have been arrested and are accused of neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators are awaiting a medical examiner's autopsy report to learn Robertson's cause of death. That information will also assist in determining if additional charges will be filed, the sheriff's office said.

"It should be noted that investigators working this case have deemed it to be one of the worst cases of neglect that they have seen and the living conditions that Mr. Robertson were subjected to described as horrific," the sheriff's office said in part.