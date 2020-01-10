Here's where you can find places to see fall leaves in Atlanta

Here's a look at attractions, public spaces, and activities open to the public this fall.

ATLANTA — As leaves from trees changes color, and weather temperatures continue to cool down, autumn is officially here in Atlanta.

Traditional fall activities in the city and surrounding counties are impacted with safety restrictions and possible cancellations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are a considerable amount of events and destinations throughout the area for you to enjoy the feeling of fall, and watch the autumn leaves.

Piedmont Park Conservancy

Atlanta’s Piedmont Park is one of the city’s most popular destinations. The park’s beautiful landscape is an Instagram-worthy experience during the fall season. And it wont cost you a penny! The park is free and open to the public daily from 6 am – 11 pm.

While sporting events like soccer have been postponed this year, there are a considerable number of events and activities still happening.

Uncle Shucks Corn Maze

For years, many families have gone to pumpkin patches and corn mazes during the fall season. Uncle Shucks Corn Maze, which is located in Dawsonville, is one of those destinations that remain open

Activities include a kids maze, gem miming, and a unique haunted trail on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

However, check the company’s Facebook page. There are daily updates on if weather impacts the maze being open to the public.

Roswell Mill

The autumn leaves that span alongside Vickery Creek are present on various scenic trails for hiking. A popular destination for a picturesque fall walk is the Roswell Mill.

The location's rustic industrial architecture, bridges, and waterfall are a popular spot for tourists and photographers.

Botanical Gardens

Nature lovers and fans of the whimsical story of "Alice in Wonderland" are getting a special treat this fall. There is currently an exhibit dedicated to the fairytale inside Atlanta's Botanical Gardens.

"Alice's Wonderland" reimagines a real-life garden interpretation of the classic, that includes a towering White Rabbit, sprawling chess board and heart-shaped trees.

Some of the larger-than-life fixtures from the story that were recreated also include a 16-foot Red Queen and a reported all-new 14-foot Alice, which is located in the Howell Fountain pool.

Kennesaw Mountain

The scenic views of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park are a delightful experience for many during the fall season.

Earlier this summer, the National Park Service followed guidance from the White House, CDC, and local authorities to reopen the park.

Access to the park, including the Visitor Center remains open during the fall.

Six Flags Hallowfest

The pandemic has financially impacted several theme parks throughout the country. Earlier this summer, Six Flags Over Georgia announced its attraction reopening and established a mandatory mask policy for guests as a safety precaution.