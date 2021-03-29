The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say one person is dead after a plane crash off Davis Road near Cave Springs, Monday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Aviat Husky A-1 crashed in a field near the Floyd County town around 6 p.m.

Both the FAA and the Floyd County Police Department said that the pilot was the only person on board the plane when it went down. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said the pilot died in the crash. Their name is not being released at this time.

According to Fincher, the crash sparked a fire at a utility line nearby. Officials believe the plane hit power lines before it went down.

Fincher told 11Alive people in the area spotted the plane flying over the weekend and again earlier Monday, however, he said he didn't know whether the pilot was local.