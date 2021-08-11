1 dead in plane crash near Paulding County, authorities say

Many details concerning the crash remain unknown.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot is dead after a plane crashed in a wooded area of Paulding County, the sheriff's office said.

A plane crashed near Georgian Parkway and Hanover Drive near Vila Rica around 1 p.m., according to Sgt. Ashley Henson. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Mooney-M20F by the FAA.

The pilot was the only person on board, Henson said. There were no injuries on the ground.

Details concerning the crash are still forthcoming and the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

In a newly released 911 call, the caller mentions hearing a loud sound from when the crash happened.

"I don't see any smoke, but it made a heck of a noise," the caller said.

Caller: I'm sure something really bad going on.

Dispatch: Do you know if it went down in the woods, can you help me out any more with location.?

Caller: It made quite a noise. Like hitting trees or something.

The caller describes the direction the plane was traveling and dispatch tries to locate the wreckage. He also mentioned the plane stalling before going facedown and spiraling toward the ground.

The Paulding County plane crash is the third in the area within four days.

A single-engine Cessna 172 declared an emergency after leaving the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on November 4. The plane ultimately landed on North Decatur Road southeast of the airport. The pilot survived.