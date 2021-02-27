Plane crash reported near Gainesville in Hall County

This is a developing story.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County are reporting a plane crash that has closed at least one road in the area as crews arrive.

Gainesville Police said that Memorial Park Road at Cross Street is closed due to a single-engine plane crash. The department is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

Further details on the crash are not yet available including whether there are any injuries or deaths in connection to it. A cause has also not been provided.