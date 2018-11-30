A plane crashed on the campus of Kennesaw State University in Cobb County Thursday evening.

Details are still limited but videos provided to 11Alive show emergency crews already on the scene. Cobb County fire reports that they responded to the crash at Frey Lake Road at Campus Loop.

The crash was about 20 feet inside the campus boundaries.

Cobb Fire spokesperson Denell Boyd said that the pilot reported engine problems and may have run out of fuel. But that didn't prevent students near the crash from smelling it immediately following the crash.

“You could smell the jet fuel; you could just smell, it was a putrid - like gasoline -smell," sophomore Zachary Legner said. "And we get out there and we’re like all right we need to make sure everyone’s OK."

Boyd said the airplane was traveling from Omaha, Nebraska with plans to land in Charles Brown Field in Fulton County

"So, they were having engine troubles and I guess they were trying to land at Cobb International," she said.

Two occupants were reportedly on the plane and while their specific conditions weren't released, they were conscious after the crash. Cobb County police are also on the scene in a support role to help firefighters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board will be called in to investigate the crash.

The FAA reports that the crash happened just before 7 p.m. They listed the aircraft involved as a Cirrus SR22 but declined to provide further detail on the plane until after local authorities release the names of those involved.

The plane will be left overnight with County County police patrolling until the FAA can take over the investigation.

