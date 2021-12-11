Henry County honors slain officer with prayer vigil

Law enforcement officers paid tribute to Officer Paramhans Desai on Friday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement in Henry County hosted an emotional community prayer vigil for fallen Officer Paramhans Desai on Friday.

Desai was shot while responding to a domestic call on Nov. 5. He died days later in the hospital. The shooting suspect took his own life Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities paid their respects to the 17-year law enforcement officer at the Henry County Police Department in McDonough around noon. The police department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office hosted the vigil to give loved ones, law enforcement officers and the public an opportunity to grieve and heal, event organizers said.

Community members lined the streets, bowing their heads in prayer holding white carnations.

"We are doing our best to endure the life-changing personal losses that leave us breathless and adversaries and adversity that has impacted our cities and our county," a chaplain said in his prayer. "We need your healing touch."

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Police Chief Mark Amerman helped guide the event.

The squad car was decorated in bouquets of flowers which grew as community members laid carnations on top of it. Others bowed their heads in front Desai's photo before going to comfort loved ones.

The prayer vigil comes ahead of Desai's funeral which will be held at the Henry County Perming Arts Center on Sunday. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service following, according to the department.