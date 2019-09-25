ATLANTA — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Pelosi said the president's actions have "seriously violated the constitution."

"The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law," Pelosi said.

At the announcement on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi told the press, "I can say with authority that the Trump administration's actions undermine" whistleblower laws meant to protect them. Going on to say that U.S. president Donald Trump asked the president of Ukraine to do something that would help him politically.

Pelosi told the press, that she asked the House of Representatives for an official impeachment inquiry.

Some of Georgia's representatives have released statements regarding Pelosi's announcement.

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.) released the following statement:

"Now, we hear that House Democrats are starting the impeachment process even though the president said he's going to release the full transcripts tomorrow. They're basing this on hearsay.

The Democrats simply cannot accept the fact that the President of the United States is Donald J. Trump. Nancy Pelosi has lost full control of the far left members of her caucus. Enough of this already. We need to be doing the business of the American people."

Congressman Jody Hice (R-Ga.) put out the following statement in opposition to the inquiry:

“In their obsession to nullify the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election, Democrats have become experts at hurling accusations before all the facts come out.

“Since before he was even elected, Democrats and their allies in the media have been dead set on resisting President Trump and have dedicated their entire arsenal of untold resources to undermining his agenda.

“The abrupt and absurd decision by Speaker Pelosi to formally begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for a single piece of evidence is a dramatic overstep to distract from the real issues that matter to the American people.

“The simple fact that Speaker Pelosi could not be bothered to wait a mere 24 hours, when the President has said he would release the call’s transcript, indicates just how desperate and misguided the Left has become.”

Congressman Austin Scott (R-Ga.) also opposes the action:

“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has succumbed to the belligerent left and their media allies to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against the President. Democrats continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on endless investigations while refusing to address the many challenges our nation faces.”

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-Ga.) released a statement in support of the inquiry:

“Our republic was founded on the belief that the nation’s leader should not be above the law. As such, the President is subject to checks and balances, established by the Constitution. The allegations that the President withheld Congressionally appropriated taxpayer dollars for national security as leverage against a foreign power to pursue unfounded allegations against a political opponent at home are extremely alarming. Taken with the Mueller report and the facts discovered by the other ongoing Committee investigations, we have reached a point where Congress must move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

“The President has admitted publicly to asking the Ukraine President to investigate Hunter Biden and has instructed his Director of National Intelligence to withhold the whistleblower’s complaint from Congress, which is illegal. The rule of law cannot allow any President to extort a foreign government to make up dirt on a political opponent.

“Members of Congress took an oath before God to uphold the Constitution, not to the President. It is imperative to our national security, the preservation of the rule of law, and our patriotism that we begin an impeachment inquiry.”

