Remington Firearms moving global headquarters to LaGrange

They're also planning to open a new manufacturing operation and research and development center in the Peach State.
Credit: Remington Firearms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Gun maker Remington Firearms is moving its headquarters from New York to Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday that the country’s oldest firearms manufacturer is planning to open a new advanced manufacturing operation and research and development center in LaGrange.

The total investment will be $100 million over a five-year period, and it will create just over 850 jobs in Troup County.

"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," said Governor Kemp. "I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."

They will be hiring for positions in production, operations, engineering, management, and more. You can find more information here

It’s not clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee. The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. which makes rifles, shotguns and some handguns. The former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.

