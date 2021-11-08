Remington Firearms moving global headquarters to LaGrange

They're also planning to open a new manufacturing operation and research and development center in the Peach State.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Gun maker Remington Firearms is moving its headquarters from New York to Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday that the country’s oldest firearms manufacturer is planning to open a new advanced manufacturing operation and research and development center in LaGrange.

The total investment will be $100 million over a five-year period, and it will create just over 850 jobs in Troup County.

"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," said Governor Kemp. "I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."

They will be hiring for positions in production, operations, engineering, management, and more.