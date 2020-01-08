A congressional report says U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop may have misused more than $100,000 in campaign funds and public money

ATLANTA — A congressional report says U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop may have misused more than $100,000 in campaign funds and public money.

The report says Bishop, a Columbus Democrat, may have broken federal laws and U.S House rules.

The Office of Congressional Ethics said Bishop admitted using campaign committee funds for personal expenses.

It describes thousands spent on golf-club memberships and fees, golf outings with friends, and even school tuition for his granddaughter.

Bishop also used money from his congressional allowance to pay for an annual Christmas party, the report says.

By email, Bishop’s staff admitted his campaign had made “mistakes.” They said he had replaced his campaign treasurer and repaid many of the improper expenses.

The ethics report said Bishop blamed many of the problems on his previous longtime treasurer. He said she had suffered health problems in recent years, including memory loss.

When Bishop learned last year about the chaotic state of his campaign funds, his current treasurer said, “He was clueless and he was floored.”

Politico reported that the ethics office recommended earlier this year that the House Ethics Committee launch a full-scale investigation into Bishop’s spending.

Bishop was first elected to Congress in 1992. He’s seeking a 15th term in Congress and faces a challenger in November, Republican Don Cole.

