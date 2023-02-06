x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia

Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9

The former K-9 officer Major was 15 years old, according to the sheriff's office, and had retired in 2018 after nearly a decade with the agency.
Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described as "dual purpose law enforcement canine who was trained in patrol functions and narcotics detection." 

K-9 Major was with the sheriff's office from 2009-2018, according to the post.

"Although K-9 Major had been retired for nearly five years, he was beloved by many at the Sheriff’s Office," it said.

The post added the K-9 officer had been involved in "numerous felony apprehensions and many narcotics seizures" during his career.

"K-9 Major will be remembered for his relentless drive and his unwavering desire to find narcotics, 'bad guys,' and the love and praise of his handler," the Facebook post said. "K-9 Major was handled by Major Billy Hurst for the entirety of his career."

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement that, “Major and Billy were a great team and a true asset to Paulding County. Major was one of the most fun, and strongest dogs I ever had the privilege to work along side. Law Enforcement canines live their lives to serve the communities they work for, K-9 Major was the epitome of this. He will be sorely missed by us all.”  

According to the sheriff's office, the K-9 died "peacefully with those that loved him most by his side."

A memorial in his honor will be placed outside the sheriff's office.

"K-9 Major’s legacy will live forever on the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Memorial," the post said.

Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Loss of K-9 Major (Paulding County, GA) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the...

Posted by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, February 6, 2023

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef

Before You Leave, Check This Out