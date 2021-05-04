Police: Robberies targeting LGBTQ+ community through dating app

Atlanta police need the public's help in identifying more possible robberies. If anyone had a similar experience, APD said to report the incident to them.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said robbers are targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community in the metro Atlanta area through the dating app Grindr.

APD Officer Eric King, who is the LGBTQ+ community liaison, will talk about the robberies at APD's Public Safety Headquarters on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Officials said there have been several robberies recently with similarities in how the crimes were committed.