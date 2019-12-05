SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer has died after an officer-involved shooting incident on Bull Street.

Two SPD officers and a suspect were injured Saturday evening near the 2300 block of Bull Street in Savannah.

One of the officers has died due to his injuries. The second officer has been treated and released.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital. There is no official word on the suspect’s condition at this time.

According to a news release from SPD, officers responded to the area around 8:10 p.m. to follow up on a previous robbery call. The officers located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to approach the car before shots were fired.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation. GBI agents were at the scene on Saturday night.

Some SCAD students told WTOC they heard some shots and waited a few minutes before they looked out their window. When they opened the window more shots rang out and they ducked behind the wall.

WTOC spoke to another man who says he was in the area when the incident occurred.

“I was going home. I was over at that party there and then I heard about six shots go off. It wasn’t seconds. And I saw two cop cars racing down. They went down to 37th street, went up to 38th street. They were looking. They didn’t know exactly where this was at," Stephen Facea said.

A public information officer with the Savannah Police Department says that more information could be released on Sunday.

