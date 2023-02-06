Several security breaches found at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

A master count for all detainees has now begun as deputies hope to ensure that nobody escaped due to the breaches in security.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Several security breaches were found at the Fulton County Jail Friday afternoon after the sheriff's office said deputies discovered three substantial holes in the chain-linked fence leading to the back of the jail.

A breach was also found on the building's fifth floor, as a large hole was found in a newly-repaired window. Deputies immediately began a security count for all detainees on the fifth floor of the jail.

The breaches were found during an afternoon security check around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

A master count for all the jailers began shortly after with deputies saying that all inmates had been accounted for.

The causes of the breaches are under investigation and repairs have already begun.