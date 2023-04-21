Metro Atlanta student who encouraged peers to ingest tainted soda could face criminal charges, school officials say

School officials said the incident happened at Shiloh Middle School.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school student is now facing disciplinary action and could face criminal charges after he encouraged his classmates to drink a tainted soda with drug-infused candy, according to the school's administration.

"The well-being of our students and staff is a top priority," said Chris Bess, principal at Shiloh Middle School, in a letter to parents and guardians.

Officials with the school said multiple students got sick and required medical attention after ingesting the tainted soda.

"I want to be clear, the actions of the student who encouraged his classmates to consume the drink was dangerous and will not be tolerated," said Bess.

Bess said in his letter that he cannot release any more details because of "student privacy laws."

The student is facing the "maximum disciplinary consequences" for his actions, according to the letter.

"Bringing illegal drugs to school and encouraging others to consume them without their knowledge is not just wrong, it is a violation of our student conduct code," the letter read. "As we address this incident at school, we ask that you check your student’s belongings before they leave for school to ensure they don’t have anything inappropriate or illegal that will get them into trouble. Talk to them about the importance of following school rules and the potentially life-altering consequences of bringing illegal drugs on campus."

The principal ended his letter with, "Working together, we can continue to ensure Shiloh Middle remains a safe place where excellence lives."