PLAINVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake has been reported just outside Plainville, Georgia in Gordon County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.7-magnitude quake was reported Friday about seven miles west of Calhoun, in northwest Georgia.

The Gordon County Emergency Management Agency says it happened about 10 a.m. It says no injuries or damage has been reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports there have been several small earthquakes in the area over the past few years, including a 1.9-magnitude hit near Villanow, in Walker County, in August.

