4-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Snellville, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Update:

Snellville Police said the child is safe and the father is in custody. Authorities said they will release a statement later Thursday afternoon.

Original Story:

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl in Snellville Thursday.

Snellville Police said the child's biological father barged into the home and took the child. According to authorities, they are believed to be in a black Hyundai Sonata and has the license plate: CCK1478.

The 4-year-old girl is 3-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings and brown shoes with unicorns on them.

Authorities said she was abducted by her biological father, a Hispanic 24-year-old man, who is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone sees them, contact Snellville Police at (404) 731-2713.