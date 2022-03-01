Sonny Perdue named chancellor of University System of Georgia

The University System of Georgia made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: Video is 13WMAZ's 2019 interview with Sonny Perdue.

Sonny Perdue has been named chancellor of The University System of Georgia.

USG's chancellor oversees policy decisions and curriculum development for the system. Becoming chancellor of a university system responsible for 26 public Georgia higher education institutions is Perdue's first stab at education.

The former Georgia governor most recently served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture, ending his tenure last year.

Perdue will begin his duties as the system’s 14th chancellor on April 1. The Board began its national search in January 2021, following an announcement by Chancellor Steve Wrigley that he would retire July 1.

“The Board is excited to work with someone who has both the leadership and executive experience that Gov. Perdue does and who is passionate about the University System of Georgia’s core mission of teaching, research and service,” Board Chair Harold Reynolds said. “Gov. Perdue is a product of the university system, and knows well the challenges both USG and this state face in filling critical workforce needs and meeting industry demands for highly skilled graduates. Our students and institutions are world-class, and we have hired a leader who will keep USG moving forward as one of the best public university systems in the nation.”

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results,” Perdue said. “This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started.”

On Feb. 15, Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement congratulating Perdue for his nomination, saying he is qualified for the position.

"I look forward to working with the future Chancellor Perdue to ensure the quality of our higher education continues to be worthy of the best place to live, work, learn, and raise a family," Kemp said.

Following the previous announcement released by the Board of Regents that he was the sole finalist, Perdue said he considered being named the finalist to be a wonderful capstone to a career in public service.

“Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch," he added.