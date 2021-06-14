'Stranger Things' returns to Georgia town to film season four

The '80s themed sci-fi horror is filming in Jackson, Georgia.

JACKSON, Ga. — Keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, noticed as the town transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix's sci-fi horror "Stranger Things" returned to the small town to film scenes for season 4.

Jason Collins shared various photos of eighties-esque emergency "Hawkins" vehicles with 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group on Tuesday.

Collins captioned his post "holy grail" as he shared photos of set treasures he found.

Among the vehicles seen on Collins' post are police cars, news vans, firefighter trucks, and ambulances. On Tuesday, Page Six reported on-set videos and pictures hinting at the reason for the emergency vehicles on set.

A mannequin mimicking Milly Bobby Brown's character, Eleven, was seen rushed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The video hints that Eleven may be in some danger for season 4.

Earlier this month, Judy Ritzko-Bell shared photos of the once Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, with the Facebook group. The pictures showed the school's gym with giant lettering reading "Hawkins High School, home of the tigers," along with filming tents around it.

Netflix dropped a minute-long teaser on May 6 titled "Eleven, are you listening?" taunting fans eager to know more of Eleven's origin story.