Georgia

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop.
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Shaun David Jones, 33

CANTON, Ga. — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday. 

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker confirmed the man, 33-year-old Shaun David Jones, was later taken into custody. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine.

Jones was later charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer. His bond was set at more than $5,800. He remains in jail.

