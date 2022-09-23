2 teens killed after fire at Paulding County home, officials say

Here's what we know.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old are dead after a fire at a home in Paulding County Friday.

Fire officials said it happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a home along Baskin Road in the Temple community.

Paulding County Fire Rescue said several neighbors called 911 and reported seeing large flames and hearing popping sounds coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived, half of the house was engulfed in flames. Within eight minutes of arriving at the home, the two teens were found by firefighters on the home's upper level. Crews brought the two teens to the front yard, where they began giving medical care.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials said the 13-year-old was rushed to Tanner Villa Rica Hospital critically hurt. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two boys were home alone, according to fire officials. They added their mother had just arrived when the firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze.

"Following standard protocol for fatal fires, PCFD’s Investigators have requested assistance from the State of Georgia’s Fire Marshall to lead the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire," Paulding County Fire Rescue said.

