Adults said they didn't know gun was in house in case of child accidentally shooting himself in the leg

The incident happened on Monday.

ATLANTA — A police report sheds new details on the case of a 3-year-old boy accidentally shooting himself in the leg this week at a home in Atlanta's Carey Park neighborhood.

According to a report from Atlanta Police, the child was in the room with her mother and boyfriend when a gunshot went off.

The mother, Joboria Fields, boyfriend, Jlyn Ragland, and the child's grandmother, who was in another room, were not aware a weapon was present.

The report indicates it may have belonged to Fields' brother or one of his friends, who had been in the room earlier.

"While she was on her phone, Ms. Fields advised that she heard a loud gunshot then saw (her son) jump on the bed with her, screaming," the report states.

After seeing her son was shot, she brought him into the grandmother's room and called 911.