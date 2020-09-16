Thunderbirds to fly over Rome, Ga. next month

The Air Force flight squadron will be headlining the Oct. 24-25 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show.

ROME, Ga. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the skies of Rome (Georgia) next month.

The elite flight squadron was named Wednesday as the headliner for the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, which is being held as a "drive-in" air show this year, on Oct. 24-25 at Russell Regional Airport.

The Thunderbirds made a pass over Georgia earlier this year, when they, along with the Navy's Blue Angels, performed a flyover at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic as a salute to frontline healthcare workers.

According to organizers, the Russell air field will be "transformed to a giant drive-in style parking lot for the two-day event" with a limited number of tickets available, only in advance, for $130 per vehicle. Some front row airfield tickets will also be available at $300 per vehicle.

Each car will be allowed as many people in it as there are installed seatbelts, a release said.

"Each car will be parked in order of arrival and assigned a 10’ x 20’ space for the vehicle with an adjacent 10’ x 20’ private space for tailgating. The single front row spots will have an additional 100 sq. ft. of space," the release added. "Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. Beverages and food will also be available for sale on site. Portable restrooms will be stationed throughout the parking lots for easy access. Attendees must remain in their assigned parking spot unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages."