The Social Security Administration has released the 2018 version of most popular baby names of the year.

William topped the list of boy names in Georgia, while Ava was the top girl name in the state.

William has been the top boy name in Georgia every year since 1998, according to the SSA. This was the fourth straight year that Ava topped the list of girl names.

Here's a breakdown in Georgia going from 2018 to 1968:

Top Georgia baby girl names 2018

1. Ava 671

2. Olivia 520

3. Emma 514

4. Amelia 423

5. Isabella 419

6. Charlotte 387

7. Harper 355

8. Sophia 327

9. Elizabeth 303

10. Abagail 281

Top Georgia baby boy names 2018

1. William 639

2. Noah 624

3. Liam 536

4. Elijah 535

5. James 486

6. Mason 464

7. Carter 397

8. Logan 384

9. John 380

10. Aiden 369

Top Georgia baby girl names 2008

1. Madison 693

2. Emma 582

3. Emily 555

4. Ava 521

5. Olivia 481

6. Abigail 478

7. Addison 421

8. Elizabeth 415

9. Isabella 410

10. Chloe 404

Top Georgia baby boy names 2008

1. William 914

2. Christopher 802

3. Joshua 780

4. Michael 697

5. Jacob 680

6. Jayden 654

7. Ethan 635

8. James 622

9. Elijah 576

10. David 569

Top Georgia baby girl names 1998

1. Hannah 810

2. Emily 717

3. Taylor 717

4. Madison 694

5. Olivia 481

6. Alexis 682

7. Ashley 625

8. Sarah 617

9. Jessica 521

10. Elizabeth 465

Top Georgia baby boy names 1998

1. William 1,146

2. Michael 999

3. Christopher 994

4. Joshua 986

5. Jacob 980

6. Austin 904

7. Matthew 868

8. James 829

9. Brandon 767

10. John 710

Top Georgia baby girl names 1988

1. Jessica 1,634

2. Ashley 1,566

3. Brittany 1,159

4.Amanda 980

5. Tiffany 741

6. Jennifer 708

7. Sarah 655

8. Lauren 635

9. Amber 619

10. Heather 604

Top Georgia baby boy names 1988

1. Christopher 1,729

2. Joshua 1,512

3. Michael 1,440

4. Matthew 1,171

5. James 1,155

6. Justin 1,117

7. William 1,076

8. Brandon 958

9. Robert 898

10.David 857

Top Georgia baby girl names 1978

1. Jennifer 1,153

2. Amanda 807

3. Melissa 641

4. Kimberly 621

5. Jessica 510

6. Amy 506

7. Stephanie 488

8. Heather 481

9. April 467

10. Angela 442

Top Georgia baby boy names 1978

1. Michael 1,481

2. James 1,328

3. Christopher 1,303

4. Jason 1,239

5. William 936

6. John 894

7. Robert 884

8. David 862

9. Matthew 652

10. Joseph 603

Top Georgia baby girl names 1968

1. Lisa 1,157

2. Angela 942

3. Kimberly 893

4. Tammy 837

5. Melissa 659

6. Mary 592

7. Pamela 553

8. Jennifer 524

9. Cynthia 493

10. Donna 485

Top Georgia baby boy names 1968

1. James 1,843

2. Michael 1,662

3. John 1,333

4. Robert 1,253

5. David 1,246

6. William 1,235

7. Charles 826

8. Christopher 775

9. Timothy 758

10. Richard 700

