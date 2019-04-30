ATLANTA — U.S. News has released its annual list of top high schools in the nation for 2019. The data looks at more than 23,000 high schools to create the list.

The data ranks schools based on six factors including performance on state assessments and college preparedness.

On the overall national list, the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Lawrenceville is ranked number 6.

The top 20 Georgia schools (The number following the school is where each ranks nationally):

Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina was ranked as the top high school in the nation. The school has a 100 percent graduation rate and scores 100 for college readiness based on U.S. News data.

You can search all of the ranked schools by name, state, and public school type.

MORE NEWS |

MORE LISTS:

Best places to live in Atlanta 2019 Source: Niche.com