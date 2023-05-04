75-100 acres impacted by Troup County fire believed to have started with burn pile

Georgia's seasonal burn ban went into effect May 1.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County officials said that a fire that broke out Wednesday impacted roughly 75-100 acres.

It happened on Shake Rag Road in the Pine Mountain area of the county, officials said. They believe it began with a burn pile "where a property owner was burning off storm debris" from tornado damage in March.

Officials said the fire was "very large and fast spreading ground cover" initially covering about 30 acres.

"Due to low humidity levels and wind gusts, the fire was rapidly spread with downed trees and limbs from the recent tornado that impacted the area on March 26 contributing to the fuel load on the ground. Units were able to contain the fire and Georgia Forestry cut fire breaks around the perimeter," a statement said.

It came just a couple days after Georgia's annual burn ban went into effect on May 1, which affects 54 counties including Troup.

The ban is meant to help lower the risk of wildfires.