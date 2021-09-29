It's been over two months since two women were murdered in popular Atlanta parks

Police still have not released any suspects or any motives in either case.

ATLANTA — It's been more than two months since the brutal stabbing of a woman and her dog at Piedmont Park and the shooting death of an 18-year-old at Yellow River Park, both killings sparking panic in the metro Atlanta area. Police still have not released any suspects in either case or made any arrests.

Gwinnett Police are still working to solve the shooting death of Tori Lang who was killed at Yellow River Park around 6 a.m. on July 28. Last month, police revealed that they had discovered her car burned and hidden. Her father, Torrey Lang, says it feels like it just happened yesterday.

“I look at her pictures from time to time and I lose my train of thought and I’ll just start crying. It still feels brand new to us. I just don’t wish this on no other parent. I thought I knew pain until this," Lang said.

Meanwhile Atlanta Police are still working around the clock to find the person who stabbed Katie Janess and her dog Bowie to death. The brutal murder happening at Piedmont Park just hours before Tori's killing. Janess' partner, Emma Clark found her dead around 1 a.m.

As more days go by without any word on a suspect or motive in either of these cases, former Dekalb County Chief of Police Cedric Alexander says he knows from experience that it's likely both APD and Gwinnett Police are feeling the pressure.

“It is a concern when you have such violent acts that take place and there’s no resolve, but here again, it has to be tough on these investigators and detectives in these cases. But I can assure you they are working diligently around the clock," Alexander said.

The law enforcement expert adding that in many high profile murder cases like these, police won't release information if it will hinder progress in the investigation.