Tyler Perry to be Emory's 2022 commencement guest speaker

The megastar director will speak to graduating students on May 9.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry is gracing Emory University's campus as the 2022 guest commencement speaker this May.

A statement from the university said the multifaceted entertainer, world-renowned director, and philanthropist is set to speak to graduating students on May 9 on the Emory Triangle. It will be the university's 177th commencement ceremony.

"Tyler Perry is a visionary creative force — writing, directing, producing and performing in plays, films and TV shows that move, entertain and inspire," Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said. "Equally impressive are his endeavors as a philanthropist, humanitarian and social justice advocate. Whether funding scholarships for talented students, covering the grocery bills of elderly Atlanta residents, or supporting global disaster relief, he is renowned for creating opportunities and giving back to his community.”

Emory news flash: @tylerperry will be our 2022 Commencement speaker! We’ll return to the historic Quad for the first time since 2019. I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible graduates of the Class of 2022 and all they’ve accomplished. pic.twitter.com/ZxFjcg8zLj — Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) March 1, 2022

The university is bringing the graduation ceremony back to the historic quad for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Emory to hold their commencement virtual for the last few years.

"I know it's been a few years since you've held the ceremony on campus and I cannot wait to see all of you on the quad again in May," Perry said in a video. "I'm grateful to Emory's board of trustees, President Fenves, and so many at Emory for making this happen."

Perry is a New Orleans native, but has a close connection with the City of Atlanta, as it is where his Tyler Perry Studios is located.

In the video, Perry also said the university is set to present him with an honorary degree.